From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When I see homeless people, I often wonder if Heaven is really a place. If it is, these precious people will someday have a home, right?
— H.H.
Dear H.H.: The Bible assures us that Heaven is a definite place. Jesus said, “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also” (John 14:2–3). But we all have to be saved in Christ to be assured of a heavenly home someday.
Today homeless people can be found just about everywhere throughout the world. During cold spells many street people suffer and some die. Those of us who have comfortable homes may want to help those who are less fortunate, but deep inside we may think, “I’m just glad I have a bed tonight, a warm house, and food to eat.” If we have never been homeless, it’s hard to understand what it would be like.
In some ways, Christians are homeless. Our true home is waiting for us, prepared by the Lord Jesus Christ. “For we know that if our earthly house, this tent, is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. For in this we groan, earnestly desiring to be clothed with our habitation which is from heaven” (2 Corinthians 5:1–2). If we look at the beauty He has created on Earth, can we comprehend what He has furnished for us in Heaven? How is this hope attained? By repenting of sin and looking to the Savior or the world for forgiveness, which brings eternal life.
We can have the same hope as Abraham of old: “He waited for the city which has foundations, whose builder and maker is God” (Hebrews 11:10).