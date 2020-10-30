From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Social justice is the headline of the day it seems. How can a person define social justice when everyone has a different opinion? People shout for their freedoms to be protected never thinking it might be someone else’s burden.
— S.J.
Dear S.J.: Liberation and freedom have always been part of human want. While America has fought for these rights with great success, there are still cries for social justice. The truth is there will never be complete justice in our world until Jesus Christ comes back. Why? Because the basic problem of human nature is sin.
“From within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lewdness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness. All these evil things come from within and defile a man” (Mark 7:21-23).
We have changed our moral code to fit our behavior instead of changing our behavior to harmonize with God’s moral code. Nothing is fixed today. We are not on solid ground. Millions of people shift from side to side, like unguided missiles filled with energy and ambition and yet somehow not “fitting in.” People drift aimlessly, without compass or guide. Human nature seeks to please itself. When something brings pleasure, we are inclined to call evil good, even if we know down deep it is dead wrong. To make ourselves feel better when things go wrong, we blame others. Evil is present to cleverly disguise itself as good, and human nature wants to believe the lie.
But the Bible tells us our hope is in God. “There is therefore now no condemnation in those who are in Christ…. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus has made me free” (Romans 8:1-2). Freedom comes in submission, submission to the only One who can grant us true liberty in Christ.