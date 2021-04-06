From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
While many are casting doubt on the Bible as God’s truth, others rely on it as the source of life itself. A great many educators question its authority, but isn’t God’s Word the ultimate authority for mankind?
— B.T.
Dear B.T.: The authoritative source for mankind is the Holy Bible. Its wisdom is both ancient and relevant; historic and prophetic. Above all, it is the Word of God. “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1). It is our code book and its message is the key to life. The Bible has come down to us through the ages. It has passed through so many hands and survived attacks of every kind. Neither barbaric vandalism nor civilized scholarship has touched it. Neither the burning of fire nor the laughter of skepticism has accomplished its annihilation. And it never will. Through the many dark ages of man, its glorious promises have survived unchanged.
History recounts the true story of The British and Foreign Bible Society during World War II. When the Germans began bombing the city of Old Warsaw, the wife of the director went to the storeroom and carried some two thousand Bibles to the basement. She was trapped by the bombing and later captured by the Germans and put in a prison camp. She managed to escape, and after the war was over she was able to retrieve the Bibles and distribute them to people in need. Warsaw was flattened, but one wall of the Bible Society remained standing. On it were these words, painted in large letters: “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.”
Oh, that people would retrieve their Bibles and open its pages of truth. It’s the indestructible Book written by God Himself. No nation which relegates the Bible to the background can long survive.