From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m struggling with how to help my kids understand the principle of living in the world but not being part of the world. We’re a Christian family wanting to shine God’s light in a dark world, but as a mother, I don’t want my children to participate in most things the world does. How does one go about this?
— I.W.
Sometimes after a big meal, we’re so full we don’t want one more bite. There’s just no room! When our lives are filled with Jesus, there’s no room for the things of the world.
God wants us to live in the world. He doesn’t want us to avoid people who need to hear about Jesus. When He was praying for His disciples, Jesus said, “As You sent Me into the world, I also have sent them into the world” (John 17:18). We can’t love people and tell them about Jesus if we stay away from them.
But does God want us to become like the world? No. We are to be different. We follow Jesus. What the world says is good and wise, God says is foolish.
The architect of popular culture is none other than Satan. He is the chief designer and has been branding worldliness since the beginning of time. He calls evil good and continues to confuse people with his cleverly disguised untruths.
For those who live for Christ, God calls us out of this world’s sin and confusion. But then He sends us back into the world — not to share any longer in its sin and spiritual darkness, but to bear witness for the light of Christ. It’s important to share this truth with the world, but not participate in its evil ways, and God helps as we stay connected to Him.