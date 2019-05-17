From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am an advocate for children’s rights and believe that children are to be protected. What compels people to mistreat helpless children?
— C.P.
Dear C.P.: When someone places his own gratification ahead of everything else, there are no limits to what a person will do. The Bible says evil imaginations have no limits (Psalm 73:7). Child abuse is a sign of selfishness and disregard for others. This is a tragedy. To injure, ignore, disrespect, and violate the innocence of a child are among the greatest evils known to man.
The press has publicized some of the more shocking and graphic aspects of child abuse — especially the physical abuse that makes sensational headlines. We are experiencing the results of parental neglect, mothers and fathers absent from the home, children exploited by advertising and mass media, immature sensibilities bombarded by erotic and vulgar programming aimed at vulnerable young minds, and the encouraging of excessive, even pathological, self-interest and self-absorption. The cause of this, however, is wrapped up in the little word “sin” that throws a brutal blow.
There is no remedy for sin outside of the Lord Jesus Christ. Human hearts must be transformed. Sin-sickness is deep within the soul of our society; and that has always been God’s exclusive territory — the souls of mankind.
We must pray for people whose hearts are filled with evil. We must speak God’s truth “to those who are self-seeking and do not obey the truth, but obey unrighteousness” (Romans 2:8).
God bless those who seek to bring healing to victims of child abuse. Let the foundation of this important work be based on the holy word of God. “Blessed be the ... God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our (troubles), that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4).