From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it right for Christians to live like the world in order to earn a right to tell others about the Gospel? I hear Bible teachers say that this is what the Apostle Paul taught, but I don’t think the Bible teaches that we can be like the world and follow Christ at the same time.
– W.F.
Dear W.F.: The Apostle Paul was an educated man, but he didn’t confine his preaching to just the educated. He preached wherever he went, never compromising the Gospel message. From the Scriptures he preached to the weak, to the downtrodden, to the mighty and to those in authority.
Paul went to the synagogues and reasoned with the Jews, and also the Gentiles, concerning Jesus. He preached in the marketplace and scoffers said, “What does this babbler want to say?” Paul went to Mars Hill and proclaimed his message with boldness. He didn’t apologize for it. He observed their customs; their moral corruption was revealed by the hundreds of idols illuminated by the sun. They worshiped the constellations and the physical body, and they indulged every obsession that gave them pleasure. And in case they missed one, they had even erected a statue to represent the unknown god. While there, the men said to him, “May we know what this new doctrine is of which you speak? For you are bringing up some strange things to our ears… . We want to know what these things mean” (Acts 17:19–20).
Why did they want to hear from Paul? He stood out from the crowd. He went straight to the heart of their curiosity and declared God’s truth — without compromise — and declared the one true God. The Lord blesses this kind of boldness and will strengthen His messengers every step of the way.
