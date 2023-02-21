From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

More from this section

Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

Neighbors show love for life-saving letter carrier

The balloons and notes of love adorning mailboxes in the East Beach neighborhood on Valentine’s Day weren’t grand gestures of romance. They were an outpouring of thanks from the neighborhood residents to a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service who took action one morning a few weeks ag…