From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My school is teaching something called the redistribution of wealth, which will enable everyone to be equal. They say that this is what our Constitution fights for, equality. It seems this could impact society in a bad way. They say that even the Bible teaches that money corrupts. Didn’t wealthy people in Bible times support the disciples in their evangelism work?
— R.W.
Dear R.W.: There is nothing wrong with people possessing riches. The wrong comes when the riches possess the person. God does not condemn people because they are rich, nor does He justify others because they are poor.
People who attain great riches often trust in them more than trusting in God. This is why Jesus said, “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God” (Luke 18:25). There is a famous passage about a rich man whose disobedience to God led him to reject the very thing he longed for — eternal life. When Jesus told him to forsake all, he walked away. He did not want to give up his vast wealth in order to follow Christ to Heaven. It was his love of riches that kept him from following Jesus.
The altar of God is where kings and paupers meet. Some of the finest Christians are people of means, but their bank accounts, like their lives, are consecrated wholly to God. Money with all of its advantages cannot buy everything, but Christ gave His all to save us. Whether rich or poor, when we make Him the center of life in every way, we find His blessings.
