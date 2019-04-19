From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is a wickedness about Good Friday that I cannot reconcile. Why is it celebrated with such happiness?
— E.M.
Dear E.M.: A great evil was done on the day known as Good Friday and many people down through the ages have asked this question, “Why is it called “good”? As a grand old preacher answered that question to his congregation he said, “Because (Easter) Sunday is coming! Resurrection — new life — is about to change our world forever!
Jesus was despised and rejected by the very people He came to rescue — to save. No one has suffered more than Christ, because He took upon Himself the sins of the entire world, past, present and future. Imagine such a Savior! He was pierced for our transgressions and by His wounds we can receive healing. While the act of the people was evil, the act by the Lord was full of forgiveness and grace.
Jesus was alone in the Garden of Gethsemane and all the disciples deserted him and fled (Matthew 26:56). But He did not flee from the task that He had come to do — to pay the penalty for sin once and for all and to bring salvation to all men. “Whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Good Friday is good because of what Christ did for mankind. Yes it is gruesome, but it was necessary to reconcile man to God and only His Son could accomplish this for us. Scripture shows us that death is not the end of the road. Resurrection is ahead. Resurrection is promised.
Sooner or later everyone will face death. The question to contemplate is where will it lead? All of mankind will be resurrected; some to new life in Heaven with the Savior; others to eternal separation in Hell. But God in Heaven desires that all be saved (1 Timothy 2:4). Do not miss the significance of what this day represents.