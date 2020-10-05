Dr. Wallace:
I read in your column that a dermatologist told you that no suntan is good for the recipient. That might be true, but every girl I know thinks a tan makes a girl look more attractive and makes her look healthy.
Who wants to look like a bland bedsheet? I want to look tan as a 17-year-old girl. I really don’t care that, when I’m 50, I’ll have a few more wrinkles here and there. I actually have a girlfriend who is an albino, and she uses a type of tanning spray that comes in a can. I guess she is trying to look like a bronze goddess, but it just doesn’t ever seem to look natural to me. Of course, I never say anything to her, nor do I criticize how the spray tan looks. I figure she already has it hard enough with her pinkish eyes and her aversion to sunshine. I truly feel for her, but there’s little I can do to help her!
You give good advice on some things, but it seems to me that you are “out to lunch” when it comes to advice on tanning.
It could be that looking healthy is a girl thing, so if that might be correct, then I fully forgive you.
— Tanned, Rested and Ready, via email
Dear Tanned, Rested And Ready: When it comes to this particular health issue, I can only give you the facts from dermatologists who I’ve met on several occasions who’ve given me valuable information and advice. When the sun or a tanning booth changes the pigment in a person’s skin to a darker color, damage has been caused.
It’s up to each reader to decide what’s best for their individual lives, but I do feel much better now that you have forgiven me. Thank you very much for that. Also, please remember to lather generously with an effective sunscreen when you venture out into the sun, and always wear sunglasses to protect your eyes. Finally, please remember that even though we have finished the summer season and are now in the fall, the sun’s rays remain dangerous!
Yes, the rays are strongest in the summertime, but the sun can and will damage unprotected skin subjected to extended periods of exposure the year round.