Dear Dr. Wallace:
Like most girls, I sometimes get invitations for a date from guys that I really don’t want to go out on a date with. Sometimes they are just not my type, and other times I just don’t feel comfortable with them or with who their friends are.
I’m usually pretty quiet and easygoing, so I really don’t want to hurt their feelings when I decline their invitations; I usually reflexively make an excuse about why I can’t go. I’ll say I’ve just started to feel sick or that I have already made plans or something like that. I try to let them down easy and hope they won’t ask me again.
But now I’m finding that they will double back and ask me out again! This makes me really feel uncomfortable. I have to say no again, and I have to think up a new excuse, too. It’s all so mentally taxing and I get all sweaty and nervous trying to get these guys to just get the message on their own.
Is there a better way I should say no so a guy won’t ask me out again?
— Shy Girl, via email
Dear Shy Girl: You shouldn’t lie! When a boy asks you out, simply say “Thank you very much for asking, but I’ll politely decline your invitation.” Go on to say, “I’m flattered that you’ve asked me, and I admire you for being direct, so I feel you deserve a polite and direct answer back.” This will be a bit more uncomfortable for you to say at first, but it will carry the benefit of eliminating follow-up requests days or weeks later.
If, by chance, a particular boy starts to ask further questions along the lines of wanting to know why you’re declining, simply smile and say, “It’s ungentlemanly to ask me that, and I feel you’re a nice gentleman, so please respect my wishes.” Smile and thank him and move on.
The best part of an answer like this is that you’ll be telling the truth in a direct but very diplomatic way.
You won’t have to feel pressure to think up stories or excuses as to why you won’t be available.