From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
We have become a secular society yet there are those who continue to fight for keeping the Ten Commandments as monuments. It seems such a contradiction, doesn’t it?
— T.C.
Dear T.C.: Breaking the Ten Commandments is nothing new; however, there was a day when American society respected God’s law by posting it as a reminder to people that God is watching. Not only do men and women continue to break His commandments, but society glamorizes the breaking of His law! From remembering the Sabbath as holy to honoring parents, it appears there has been a concerted effort to deliberately breach each commandment. Not only that, but there seems to be a deliberate attempt to make it attractive.
It would be good to hang the Ten Commandments in every schoolroom in the country so that young people can know the difference between right and wrong. They don’t know the difference and we’re seeing the evidence of that throughout society every day.
The Apostle James made it plain in Scripture that we are all guilty. “But each one is tempted when he is drawn away by his own desires and enticed.
Then, when desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, brings forth death” (James 1:14-15).
God sets forth in the Bible His spiritual laws for all people. The Ten Commandments are just as valid today as they were when God gave them. They reflect the moral character of God, and they also provide the foundation of right living with others.
“The work of the law [is] written in their hearts, their conscience also bearing witness” (Romans 2:15). We have only one authority and one compass, and that is the Word of God.