Teens:

Today we cover suggestions for parents of teenagers who wish to lessen the shock of a divorce or separation, because unfortunately this issue occurs more often than everyone involved wants it to.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

Second abandoned house burns in a week

Second abandoned house burns in a week

A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.