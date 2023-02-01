Dear Abby:

I don’t know what to do about my 18-year-old niece. She walks around the house in her underwear. She’s been doing it for the last two or three years. It wouldn’t matter, I suppose, if it were just in front of immediate family living there, but she also does it in front of workmen, the cleaning women, answering the door, going out to get the mail, etc. I’m really disgusted. I spoke to my brother (her father) briefly about it. His response was, “She lives here.” Is there anything I can do or say to get her to keep herself a little better covered?

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Firefighters get hands-on training

Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…