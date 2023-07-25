Dear Abby:

My teenage son has a difficult relationship with his dad. They talk roughly once a week, but his dad hasn’t exercised visitation rights in nearly four years. He’s retired, very well off and has the time and resources to utilize spending time with our son; he simply chooses not to.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Recommended for you

More from this section

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

St. Simons Island builder appointed to DCA board

Governor Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he had appointed St. Simons Island developer Bob Duncan to represent the First Congressional District on the board over the state Department of Community Affairs.