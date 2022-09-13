Dear Abby:

I am a teenage girl who has recently discovered I am bisexual. I told a few close friends, and I’m happy to say they have accepted me. Nothing has changed. I have not told any of my family yet. I know my parents will support me, but the problem is two of my four siblings. They constantly tease and taunt me, call me names and pick on me.

County manager discusses SPLOST

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon didn’t waste any time addressing the upcoming SPLOST referendum and what it means for the future at Monday’s meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.

Ceremony pays tribute to anniversary of 9/11

Glynn County firefighters, police officers and officials joined others around the nation Sunday morning in memorial ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon.