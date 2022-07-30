From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When I was growing up my parents crammed the Bible down my throat. I could not go outside to play until I memorized a Bible verse. To be honest, it drove me away from the things of God as I got older and I rebelled. As a parent of young children today, I have a different perspective on what my parents were trying to do, but is there a better way to make children respect Scripture?
– C.P.
Dear C.P.: The greatest thing parents can do is teach their children, by example, a love for God’s Word. Wisdom from the Bible will help guide children in making good decisions. For the rebellious child who wanders away from God, teaching Biblical principles at an early age can greatly enhance the possibility that God will use these truths to bring a wayward child back to the fold.
The Bible says, “Do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord” (Ephesians 6:4). Parents should not be unreasonable, nor should they ever say things they do not mean. Children want their parents to care enough about them to be consistent, and yes, even strict, and most certainly truthful.
We are to train our children “precept upon precept, line upon line… here a little, there a little” (Isaiah 28:10). Parents always have the opportunity to be a good example to their children, no matter the age.
Children acquire the characteristics and habits of their parents. We should be honest enough to ask if we’re being wise and consistent in what we teach and how we live. Children will learn far more by watching than by just listening. When they see their parents drawing wisdom from the Bible, and being obedient to the message of the Bible, it has the potential of making them curious to also know where true joy comes from.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Aspiring homebuyers and real estate agents face an ongoing battle to find affordable housing both in Glynn County and throughout the rest of the United States.
Rickey Evans believes his 20 years with the Glynn County Police Department has prepared him for the challenges ahead as Kingsland’s new police chief.
Glynn Academy band students have practiced outside in the south Georgia heat during the annual summer band camp the past two weeks to master the complex movements and elements of a marching band.
Future traffic volumes on St. Simons Island could necessitate a widening of Sea Island Road, including the Dunbar Creek Bridge, Glynn County officials say.
A well-structured archive will talk, and listeners in the Brunswick library’s Heritage Room can hear stories of the place they call home.
The added parking at Gould’s Inlet has helped turn the once sparsely visited area into a destination for those wanting to watch the sunrise. In the winter, when the sun rises farther north, it’s a much better point to watch than beaches closer to the village where the sun comes up over trees…