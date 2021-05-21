Dear Dr. Wallace:
This last year has been a very difficult one for my parents and me. Due to many financial hardships my family has experienced, I made the decision to postpone attending university.
When I decided to take a year off, I had planned on returning this year, but so far, it hasn’t happened. I had to get a job to help support my family since both of my parents have drifted into and out of various jobs that have not provided much family income. I have much younger siblings still living at home, too, so I feel a responsibility to help everyone out financially.
How can I get myself back on track and go back to school when everyone else is still struggling just to get by and pay the bills?
— Seeking Higher Education, via email
Dear Seeking Higher Education: Taking time off in between high school and college can, at times, be important for personal growth, as with your situation.
It’s a very mature, noble thing to put your family first and jump in to help out the household, despite your personal desires to go in another direction.
Don’t feel too bad about your situation, as it’s not uncommon. The pandemic has stunted the plans of millions of people around the world. I trust you will eventually return to college and successfully get your degree.
While things are still tight for your family, perhaps you could take one course at a time at your local community college until you have more time to return to school full time.
Try to find a good subject that you can earn units in that will be transferable to a four-year university. Speak to a counselor about your situation, and get a recommendation accordingly. Even having one class at a community college will help you feel reconnected to your educational goals. You can slowly begin to add more as your family’s finances begin to improve — hopefully soon!