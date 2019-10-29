From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Is it wrong to fear death?
— D.W.
Dear D.W.: In spite of ever-increasing advances in medical technology, no one has found a way to lessen people’s fear of dying. This is a condition as old as man. Age and circumstances often dictate the degree of fear a person may feel when facing death.
Jesus’ disciples were rugged men, physically toughened by living outdoors and traveling long distances on foot. And yet when they were caught in a sudden storm so common in the area of Galilee, they shouted in desperate fear, “Lord, save us! We’re going to drown!” (Matthew 8:25, NIV).
Someone defined fear as “an emotion that speaks of dread, panic, and trepidation.” All human beings, capable of thinking, manifest these emotions. Fear is universal in all times and places. It is a normal, human response to the unknown.
The lesson learned from the disciples is paramount: Call on the Lord for salvation. Securing our eternal destiny is something that must be done in the here and now. Taking care of eternal life must be done while living in this sin-sick world.
The Bible gives comfort: “He who hears My word and believes in Him who sent Me ... has passed from death into life” (John 5:24). Imagine having this life-giving promise before the body dies. This is the comfort from the Life-Giver, the Lord Jesus Christ.
No one has to fear what comes after death if they settle it with the Savior while they live. It has been said that death is not a period, but a comma in the story of life.
Death for the Christian is the doorway to Heaven’s glory. Jesus Christ is the Master Realist — He urges people to prepare for death, which is certain to come — for it is merely a gateway to eternal life beyond the grave.