Dr. Wallace:
I know you won’t consider this important, but I’m contacting you anyway. I’m 17, and for the past year, I have been feeling very sad, and I don’t know why. I’ve got a loving family and good friends. In school, I get good grades, stay involved in activities and work hard to do things correctly. I try to fight back the sad feelings, but at times they take over and then I feel like nothing matters at all. Whenever someone is unkind to me, it makes me feel down in the dumps.
There are times I feel as though I want to curl up and hide under a desk. Many times, I just go to sleep to escape from everything and everybody. I realize that a lot of people feel sad sometimes, so I’m probably just making a big deal over nothing. Am I hopeless?
— Sad Girl, via email
Dear Sad Girl: Absolutely not! I do not dismiss what you are feeling at all. This is a very important matter. It’s a very good sign that you reached out to me; this is an important indicator that you are seeking assistance with this ongoing personal issue. Depression is a complex and thorny problem. If it doesn’t just go away when you try to shrug it off, there is likely something at the root of it that needs to be discovered and dealt with so you can start enjoying your life more fully. Your happiness is extremely important!
Discuss your situation in depth immediately with your parents. Talk to them today, as soon as you see my answer here in this column. Remember they love you and will always want the very best for you. Ask them to talk with your school counselor, who can have you visit the school district psychologist. Professional counseling can help put you on the path to figuring out what’s bothering you. Absolutely do NOT continue trying to deal with these feelings by yourself. I am very proud of you for having the courage to write to me and confront what is bothering you. Trust me; this is a very good sign that you contacted another person — even a columnist you’ve never met — to seek advice and counseling.