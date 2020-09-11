Dear Doctor Wallace:
I’m 15, and a certain nice guy from my school walked me home from school once in a while last year. Recently, he wanted to know if he could come over to visit me once in a while to talk about our schoolwork and how we are doing during the COVID-19 crisis.
He said we could just walk around the block since it would be similar to walking home from school like last year. My older sister thinks we are stupid to pretend like we are walking home from “school” when our school does not meet in person anymore. She said we look like two “dorks” pretending to walk home from a school that doesn’t meet. But I like him, and I consider him to be my friend, so I don’t mind. In fact, I think it’s a good idea. Do you see anything wrong with having a boy walk me around my neighborhood block (in the daytime on weekends) once in a while?
— Walking Girl, via email
Dear Walking Girl: Your sister should lighten up and let you enjoy a bit of time with your friend in peace. You said yourself that he was a nice guy and that he walked you home multiple times during the last school year.
I see no harm in walking around the neighborhood while having a conversation with this boy.