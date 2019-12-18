Dear Dr. Wallace:
Two girls were my two closest friends, but they didn’t know each other until I introduced them to each other at a party recently. Soon after the party, they became best friends and started acting cold toward me. I guess the old saying that two is company and three is a crowd can be true. At school, they totally ignore me these days. This has caused me to become very depressed because now I don’t have any close friends. To compound the problem, I’m really shy and don’t make friends too easily.
What should I do? My mom thinks that I should try to get some new friends and forget all about those two. My stepdad thinks I should try to convince the girls to once again be my friends.
Please give me your advice. All of us are 15 years old. One girl even lives three houses down the street from me.
— Unfriended, via email
Dear Unfriended: I would take your mom’s advice, but don’t do anything rash to cause friction between you and your two former friends. Be polite, and talk with them when the opportunity arises, but don’t waste your time waiting for them to call and invite you back into the group. If things happened to mend up between the three of you organically, that’s fine; if not, just move on.
There are many fine teens who would enjoy your friendship, but you won’t find them if you sit at home feeling sorry for yourself. Try to say hello to some new girls at school when the opportunity arises. You might notice one wearing nice shoes or clothes that you like, and you could ask her where she got them. It may take you several times talking to several girls like this, but eventually, you’ll find one or two who enjoy your company and wish to get together. Another idea is to join a school club in an area of interest to you. You’ll find other girls there who already have something in common with you which will lead to some nice interactions you can build upon.
Dr. Wallace: I’m writing in reference to the letter from the young teenage girl who was dating a guy twice her age. You told her to find a guy closer to her own age. I disagree.
I’m 19 and happily married to a man who is 35. We’ve been married for six months, and I couldn’t be more loved by anyone. I was 16, and he was 32 when we first met. Because of our age difference, we had to be extremely secretive when we were dating.
Eventually, my parents found out and tried to stop us from seeing each other, but it was too late. We had fallen in love.
I really loved this man from the beginning, and he always treated me like a princess. I remained a virgin until my wedding night.
You told the young teen to listen to her parents and stop seeing an older guy. If I had listened to my parents, I wouldn’t be happily married, living in a condo and driving a nice car these days. This is 2019, not 1919. People today who think that an age difference is a problem in a relationship should climb out of the dark tunnel they’ve been trapped in for years. I’m living proof that age differences don’t always hinder true love.
— Happy Young Wife, Reno, Nevada
Dear Happy Young Wife: I’m pleased to hear that you rate your marriage as successful and the age difference between you and your husband has not been a deterrent. I’ve received just a scant few letters agreeing with you but many, many more agreeing with me.
I firmly believe that your husband and you are the exception rather than the rule.
I am glad you waited until you were over 18 before getting married, and I wish you and your husband a long, happy life filled with love and kindness.