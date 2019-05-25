Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17, and I want to end my relationship with the guy I am dating. But I can’t break away because he has told me that he will seriously hurt himself or even commit suicide if I leave him.
Please help. I don’t know what to do.
— Anonymous,
Austin, Texas
Dear Anonymous: Thank you for asking. I can tell you exactly what to do in this situation. You are in an unhealthy relationship that must end immediately. Plan to break off the relationship, but before you do, discuss this situation immediately with your parents. Then you and one or both of your parents should together contact the boy’s parents to relay his threats of self-harm to them. Do this quickly and in person if possible.
Don’t feel worried, shy or awkward in doing so. His words likely are a cry for help in some way. It’s not your job to find out in what way he needs help. It’s your job to immediately let his family know about his comments so they can help him right away. Words matter. It’s sad that he said this to you, but you’ll be glad to see him get the help he needs. Take action immediately. Immediately!