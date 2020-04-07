Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a teen girl who is doing a survey on diet and exercise, and I want you to be a part of it. What do you feel is more important for teens to avoid becoming overweight: to eat properly or to exercise? Please don’t say both, because that is what almost every single one of my friends says when I ask them!
— Survey Girl, via email
Dear Survey Girl: If the majority of overweight teens got on a vigorous exercise program, they would not be too overweight, even if they overate. The average young person in the United States watches about six hours of video screens a day, including streaming videos, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, social media, television and texting.
Add the fact that physical education is no longer a required course in high schools in some states, and the result is a larger percentage of overweight children.
Eating properly and getting sufficient exercise are both very important, but I’m going to give you my personal opinion here. This is not based on medical facts; it’s just my own personal take.
I vote for exercise first! Why? Because starting and maintaining an exercise program is a very healthy habit to add to your daily life. If you can get good aerobic exercise for 30 to 45 minutes four to five times a week, you’ll achieve great benefits.
Habits built in your teen years, such as exercise, are likely to stick with you as you grow into a young woman. And as you age and mature into a young adult, you will likely take more and more interest in eating healthily.