From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
During 2020, due to COVID-19 my husband and I began home schooling our son. He is just now getting into competition and the coach says that he is too meek and will probably not make the team. While we do not want him to be timid, neither do we want to make him so competitive that he loses sight of living a Christian life, even among his teammates and adult coaches. Are there examples of a successful person doing both?
— H.S.
Dear H.S.: Eric Liddell, a missionary to China and an Olympic runner, was competitive and determined to use his abilities to the fullest. But his meekness, kindness, and gentle spirit won admiration even from people he defeated. He was described as “ridiculously humble in victory” and “utterly generous in defeat.” That’s a good definition of what it means to be meek.
The world has been successful in convincing society that meekness is a weakness. This is not true at all. Meekness involves being yielded. The word yield has two meanings. It can mean to let go (be passive) or surrender for something greater. Eric Liddell let go of pride whenever he won a race, and he also gave honor and respect to anyone who beat him in a race. He was gracious.
Jesus expressed this idea when He said, “He who loses [or surrenders] his life… will find it” (Matthew 10:39). When we surrender our will to the will of Jesus, it means that we let go of what we want and give ourselves to God to do whatever He wants for us. He blesses this obedience in ways that cannot be imagined, though it may not be what we anticipate. “He who believes in Him will not be disappointed” (1 Peter 2:6, 1995 NASB).
Pride comes from looking only at ourselves; meekness comes through looking at God.