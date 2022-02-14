From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have never enjoyed a good relationship though I’ve been married several times. I have lots of friends at church that I do things with but they are not people I can depend on. I am beginning to think that I am the problem. How can one know?
– T.R.
Dear T.R.: What is troubling people today? Heavy burdens because of some problem which threatens to overcome? Anxiety and worry about something? As a child of God through faith in Christ, we can turn these over to Christ, knowing that He loves us and He is able to help.
Many people never learn the secret of taking every care to God daily in prayer. Even a short time alone with God every morning can change our outlooks and recharge our batteries.
But these unlimited benefits that flow from the storehouse of heaven are contingent upon our relationship to God — the most important relationship one can ever have. We also live lives that are more contented when we turn thoughts from ourselves to others and their needs.
The Bible says, “Let each esteem others better than himself” (Philippians 2:3). Only God can help us change our way of living.
Yielding to Him in obedience to His Word are conditions of being a child of God — surrendering to God in everything. We must admit our sin and turn from sin before we can receive His salvation. We must acknowledge that we are poor before we can be made rich. We must admit we are destitute before we can belong to Him. When we become aware of the destructive power of our stubborn wills, when we realize our absolute dependence upon the grace of God through faith and nothing more, then we have started on the road to finding fulfillment within and fulfillment in relationships with others.