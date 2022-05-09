From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I was brought up in the mid-20th century where most businesses were closed on Sundays. In recent decades, this has all changed and everything is open on Sundays, requiring people to work as though Sunday is just another day. Is it wrong for a Christian to work on Sunday?
– J.D.
Dear J.D.: How wonderful it would be to reserve Sunday as the Lord’s Day, allowing everyone to engage in Christian worship and activity. Others who see people faithfully going to church on Sunday morning is a great testimony. It’s been heartbreaking to see the Lord’s Day secularized.
On the other hand, Christians must use common sense in navigating life’s responsibilities. Imagine if our hospitals were closed on Sundays. Imagine if our fire departments and police stations were closed on Sundays. Imagine if all of the 911 dispatchers were off duty on Sundays. Imagine if our military bases were closed on Sundays. Imagine if missionaries, pastors and chaplains refused to serve those in need.
Nothing should be cherished more than our liberty in Christ. Christianity is not intended to be encumbered with prohibitions. Our first and greatest commandment is to love God and to love our neighbor as ourselves.
It seems that if a person has the option to take a job that permits him or her to reserve Sunday, that would be the best option; but that isn’t always the case. “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7). As believers in Christ, we have the privilege to take our cares to the Lord, praying earnestly and asking Him to help us make the right decisions about living our lives in a pleasing way.