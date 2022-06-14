Dear Teens:
Our Tuesday series today features methods and suggestions to prepare your vehicle for the summer driving season to enhance the personal safety of all drivers and occupants as many of us travel around the nation to see new sights and enjoy new experiences. In both our personal and professional lives, we should always be sure our vehicles are stocked with safety items, and summertime is one of the key seasons to keep this in mind.
Many of us are aware that we should have an emergency kit on board, but not everyone takes the time to think through what items are essential to keep handy in case of an urgent need along the roadside or at a desolate off-ramp at night.
Some of today’s modern vehicles have backup cameras, but do realize that many older vehicles can be retrofitted to include a backup camera. Having such a camera can be exceptionally valuable when traveling to unfamiliar areas and locations.
Here are even more key items to consider stocking into your vehicle before heading out on a long summer driving trip:
• Pack a set of shovels of various sizes, from small to large. You never know where or when you might need to dig your vehicle out from being stuck somewhere. And not all circumstances require the same shovel size, so having flexibility to tackle any task is key.
• A backup power supply can be a lifesaver. Small power pads can help to recharge cell phones, laptops, tablets and even batteries.
• Jumper cables, a large utility knife, an LED flashlight and warm blankets should form the cornerstone of such a kit. Other valuable items include a tire pump, various screwdrivers and wrenches, and a first aid kit that should be stocked with lots of differently sized bandages along with plenty of yards of sterile gauze.
• Be sure to pack lots of extra emergency bottled water and power bars of any sort or brand that can provide quick energy and sustenance when needed. Large packages of nuts like cashews, almonds or walnuts are also very well-suited for this purpose.
• A compass is a useful tool and should be included in any pre-planned safety kit. A windshield cleaner and snow scraper are important also. Even in summertime our nation has areas at very high altitudes where snow can be present.
• Chains are important. They can help a vehicle drive out of a difficult, swampy or wet area where tire traction is minimal.
• Have a fire extinguisher. You never know when this will be needed.
• Be sure the vehicle has a fully inflated spare and all jacks are in good working order and contain all elements needed for a tire reset.
Check everything carefully before setting out on a trip. And then after completing a successful trip, recheck everything in your emergency kit every quarter (three months) and rotate the perishables such as food and water to ensure that you have everything that you may need during the entire year. Consider adding parkas, ponchos and additional items like insulated sleeping bags when traveling in cold weather, especially in the winter.