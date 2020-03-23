Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16, and I live in California. Our whole school just got sent home due to the coronavirus! COVID-19 has everyone scared, and now we have to do our schoolwork at home.
I’m worried both about my health and how I’m going to be able to complete my classes. I don’t want to have to repeat 10th grade!
What can I do to make sure I don’t fall behind in my classes at school? I’m worried that with all this chaos, plus all of the activity in our house that goes on every day, I could fail my classes and be left behind. I had been doing pretty well in school, as I’ve been getting mostly B grades in my classes, but that is because I always sit in the front row and pay attention. I also try to ask a question or two in each of my classes each week so that my teachers know I am paying attention and trying my best to learn the material.
Now there is no front row anymore! I’m stuck and home and am worried my recipe for academic success has been completely erased.
What do you suggest I
do now?
— Decent Student in
Despair, Rancho Cucamonga, California
Decent Student: First and foremost, stay calm and positive. Yes, you are in a new situation, but so are your teachers and your fellow students. I trust you will all learn together how best to study and learn remotely over the coming weeks.
One of the first things I would advise you to do would be to contact each of your teachers and ask what their expectations will be during this time of home study. Feel free to remind each one that you sat in the front row of their classroom so you could focus on the lesson. Specifically ask each teacher how they might suggest you replicate the same diligence and concentration at home. They might have some great advice, and at the very least, your teachers will know that you plan to approach your home learning quite seriously.
Create a schedule for yourself while studying at home. Don’t randomly do your work at night or on the weekends.