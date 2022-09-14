From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There is so much suffering in the world, more than I can ever remember. How does a person find joy these days, especially in the midst of disease, war and financial hardship? There’s no good outcome in suffering.
– J.F.
Dear J.F.: We will never be free from discouragement and despondency until we know and walk with the very fountainhead of joy — Jesus Christ. We have to be tuned to God. Joy is not surface; joy runs deep. The ability to rejoice in any situation is a sign of spiritual maturity. Think about it. Without dark clouds in our lives, we would never know the joy of sunshine.
Suffering can give us opportunities to testify of God’s love — the only hope for the world. The world is a gigantic hospital; nowhere is there a greater chance to see the peace and joy of the Lord than when the journey through life is in the darkest valley. The Bible teaches that we are to be patient in suffering. Tears become telescopes to Heaven, bringing eternity a little closer. The important thing is to be prepared to meet God when this life is over and give account to how we’ve spent our lives while on earth.
Whoever reads these words, right now, can be settled and know the peace and fellowship of Jesus. When Christ transforms our hearts, it brings a glow to the face, puts a spring in our step, and joy in our souls. Christianity flings open the windows to the real joy of living.
Those who have truly been converted to Jesus Christ know the meaning of abundant living, even in the midst of trouble. This is why Jesus said, “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me” (John 14:1).
