From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What can be done to change the godless environment that permeates the world? Politics and governments never result in permanent change for the better.
– W.C.
Dear W.C.: Changes in governments through resolutions and new laws don’t change people’s hearts. The forces building up in our world are so overwhelming that men and women everywhere are crying out in desperation. While some things in the world seem to improve, man doesn’t.
We can send a spaceship into orbit but we can’t walk safely on the streets at night. The subtle sins of selfishness and indifference are everywhere. Seemingly upright men and women admit to desires of the grossest sort. And who is shocked anymore? Human viciousness breaks out as people steal, cheat, murder and rape.
Someone has said that all we have to do is contrast the titles of some of the old movie classics with current movie blockbusters to see the change in morality during the past several decades. People have made many attempts to change themselves. We have tried without success to achieve moral goals by improving our environment and many are disillusioned with the results.
Society will not be changed with coercion and force because when it’s changed that way, people usually lose their freedom. If mankind is to be saved, something radical needs to happen: a complete transformation of the human heart — from the inside out. God says to man, “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you” (Ezekiel 36:26). This is the new birth and it’s offered to everyone who will acknowledge their need for salvation. We must not delay in making this life-altering decision today.