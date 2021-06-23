Dear Abby:

My patients, like most Americans, believe memory loss is a normal part of aging. But memory loss is never normal. In fact, it can be a symptom of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a precursor to Alzheimer’s disease. Nearly 1 in 7 people age 65-plus have MCI, but there is no treatment — yet.

I’m proud to lead the NIH-funded MIND (Memory Improvement Through Nicotine Dosing) Study, which is testing whether memory and functioning can be improved in people with mild memory loss using an unexpected, low-cost and naturally occurring ingredient — nicotine.

I realize that because of its association with smoking, nicotine gets a bad rap. But the tar and thousands of other chemicals in cigarettes are what cause cancer, heart disease or respiratory illness — not nicotine. If we could push Alzheimer’s back, by even a few years, it would make so much difference for millions of American families.

The MIND Study is enrolling healthy nonsmokers over the age of 55 with mild memory loss. I hope your readers who are interested will call (toll-free) 1-866-MIND-150 or visit MINDStudy.org to receive more information.

— Paul Newhouse, M.D., Project Director, Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine

Dear Dr. Newhouse: I hope so, too, and that they will be intrigued enough to join your study. I know that your study is valid and wish you — and the readers who choose to participate — the best of luck.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

