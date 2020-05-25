Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 17 and quite a good student. My grades are excellent. I’m shy, but five different guys have asked me out on a date this school year alone. I always said in each case, “Thanks for asking, but I’m not dating at this time.”
The truth is that I would really like to say yes once in a while, but I think I lack the self-confidence to actually go out with a boy. I don’t know what to say on a date or how to act. Do you have any suggestions? I feel trapped. I’m hesitant because I haven’t been dating, but if I don’t go on any dates, I’ll never get any experience. It’s a vicious circle that I’m stuck in — help.
— Inexperienced Girl,
via email
Dear Inexperienced Girl: First of all, you do have self-confidence, as your excellent academic record indicates. You couldn’t have achieved your academic accomplishments without the confidence that you could and would succeed with your schoolwork.
Try to move forward toward your social life goals in small steps. If you take pride in achieving each step, your confidence is bound to grow and develop at a healthy level. Seek out a few of your fellow high academic achievers, and open up a discussion about how they balance the time to complete their studies and still have a little free time to be social and date occasionally. Once you discuss this with some other students who share your same situation, you’ll feel more confident in asking one of them to provide you a few dating tips — and maybe you can ask for an opportunity to double date.
This would provide you dating experience without first having to go out on your own.