From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
When Christians take a public stand for Jesus Christ it seems that more and more attacks come up on us. I know that He walks with us, but is there a lifeline to hold on to in these troubled times?
– G.P.
Dear G.P.: When we seek the promises of God’s Word, the Bible, His truth will uphold us daily, no matter what we go through. We must turn constantly to Him in prayer, confident not only that He hears us but remembering that even now Jesus intercedes for us. When we focus our thoughts on Christ and maintain our connection, His very words encourage us and keep us pressing onward.
The Bible’s words are true: “Neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:38–39). This power-packed passage is one that should be committed to memory as a constant reminder.
True joy is derived from depending on the Lord Jesus. He is the One who supplies our strength in weakness, for when we are weak, He is strong (2 Corinthians 12:10). Strength is found in the wisdom of God, and that is at our disposal whether young or old. We do not have to let the world hold us captive as we work and live in this world; our freedom is in Christ. When faith begins to fade, we must ask the Lord to stir it up by considering all He has done for us, and be strong, for the Bible declares, “My Spirit remains among you; do not fear” (Haggai 2:5).
