Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m in a most unusual situation. My parents divorced five years ago, when I was nine. My mother moved to Germany, where she was born, and my dad gained full custody of me. A year later, my dad remarried and I gained a new stepmother. I really liked her, so my stepmother talked my dad into letting her legally adopt me. Then, if something happened to my dad, she would have full legal custody of me, and my birth mother could not enter the picture.
Well, now it turns out that my dad and my stepmother are getting a divorce! I want to stay with my stepmother, and she wants me. My dad said that it would be my choice and that I’m old enough, at 14, to make a good decision. He said that he hoped I’d go with him, but if not, he would still play a big role in my life. I’ve decided I’m going to stay with my stepmother. She was more of a mother to me than my birth mother.
Now comes my problem. All of my relatives, including my grandparents, are very upset that I’m not choosing my dad. My grandmother has told me that I am an “ungrateful brat” for abandoning my dad after all that he has done for me. My aunt said that if I stayed with my stepmother, it would cost my dad a lot of social embarrassment. Please give me your thoughts on my dilemma. I don’t want to hurt anyone, especially my dad, but he works really long hours, and I’d be alone a lot if I lived in his house. My stepmother has a much more regular schedule, and she truly loves me and cares for me just as if we were related by blood. My dad loves me, too, but my stepmom really relates to me well, especially at my present age. I’m growing up fast, and so much is changing in my life and with my body; I feel super comfortable with her. What do you feel is the right thing for me to do?
— Torn Between Two Parents, via email
Dear Torn Between Two Parents: It’s your life, and you’ve been given the chance to choose. You have selected your stepmother for solid reasons, in my opinion. Stay with her, and keep your father as an important part of your life.
Be sure to interact with your other relatives as well; don’t become a stranger to them.