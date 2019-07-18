From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Many people say that loving the world is the same as following the devil rather than God. Is this true, and how does the devil lead us?
— P.S.
Dear P.S.: Jesus said, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son...” (John 3:16). Loving the world — the people of the world — is something that only comes from God in Heaven. The devil does not love the world at all; in fact, the Bible tells us that Satan deceives the whole world (Revelation 12:9). There is no love in deception. The devil seeks to destroy the people of the world by enticing them to reject God’s ways and follow evil.
It is not loving the people of the world that is wrong; it is loving the things of the world — the world’s system.
Satan goes along the road of life dropping things on the pathway that he knows will entice us.
Maybe it is fame, maybe it is money, maybe it is a title, maybe it is popularity. If we hunger for things that come before God, they are sinful and will lead us astray.
The story is told of an old farmer walking down the road to market as his pigs followed behind him. Other farmers were having a difficult time keeping their pigs on the pathway. One farmer asked the old man how he got his pigs to follow him. The old man answered, “It is very simple. Every step I take, I drop a bean, and the pigs like beans, so they follow.”
Satan wants to lure us into his traps, and he knows exactly what kind of “bait” will appeal to us. This is why it is important to stay close to the Lord through faithfully reading His Word and obeying His truth.