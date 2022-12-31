From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It seems at the end of every year there is an increase in suicide. Some say it’s because many people are without families at holiday time and are lonely. Is this really the reason?
– H.B.
Dear H.B.: To scores of people, life has ceased to be worth living. But God did not create the human race to be defeated, discouraged, or frustrated. He has a bigger purpose in mind — that all people love and serve Him.
No matter the problem, however great, it can be answered from God’s Holy Word. Upon the authority of God’s Word, lives can be transformed. Christ is the answer for the world today for every baffling perplexity that plagues mankind. In Him is found the cure for sin, a balm for bereavement, a healing for hurts, and a sufficiency for our insufficiency. God does not want us to be filled with unhappiness or discontentment. But the world cannot provide what only God can provide. In His love, grace, and mercy He offers His forgiveness of sin and only in Him is salvation found. No one has sins forgiven, no one goes to Heaven, and no one has assurance of peace and contentment until he or she has put his or her faith in Jesus Christ. “The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit” (Psalm 34:18, ESV).
The Bible speaks the truth about the condition of mankind and Scripture also shines forth God’s wisdom: “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you” (Matthew 6:33). Start the new year with Christ.
