Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a 19-year-old college student and I’m truly looking forward to spring break this year. I’ve been working hard with my head down on my studies and have maintained a successful part-time job.
I’ve lined up some time away from work so that I can do something fun and meaningful over my upcoming break. My problem is I don’t have a lot of money saved up, which might put a crimp into my plans. My best friend is in a similar financial situation as well, so the two of us are trying to figure out how we can see a new part of our country without running up huge hotel bills or Airbnb costs. Do you have any ideas we might consider?
— Tight Budgets, via Email
Dear Tight Budgets: Why not consider taking a train journey somewhere in America that you would like to see? Various rail lines set their fares by using capacity-driven rates, so this means the cheaper seats usually sell out early. Do some research and see if you can find a destination location on a rail line that might fit your tight budget. Some rail lines even have two-person sleeping compartments, which are set up like bunk beds! These fares usually include meals, but if you try this option, I’d suggest you also bring a backpack with a lot of your favorite snacks loaded up inside as well.
Many of us have felt very cooped up with all of the recent pandemic lockdowns, so getting out to see America for a week or so might be a fantastic experience for you and your friend. You’ll also have the benefit of not having to be behind the wheel of a vehicle, so you can relax and enjoy the scenery with a much greater appreciation as you wind through your journey to whatever destination you choose.
Finally, traveling by train provides you an opportunity to socialize with people you might not ordinarily speak in depth with. Some of your fellow travelers will have interesting stories to tell you about their lives, and if you’re comfortable, you should let them know what your goals and dreams are as well.
I trust you’ll find that most Americans truly root for college students to be successful both in their educational pursuits and their ultimate career paths. You never know who you might meet on a train, and who might provide you with an interesting future connection in your life. There are also wonderful attendants on these trains, and you’ll get to know some of them quite well also. Be proactive and ask them questions, plus seek out their suggestions on what to look for and what to do to stay within your budget.
You and your friend could always opt to drive to a typical “spring break” area where you could hang out at the beach and party deep into the night, but if you choose to take a train journey, I trust you’ll find this path less traveled to ultimately be much more rewarding.
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’m a girl who got invited to our spring prom in May by a guy I don’t know all that well at this point. What’s strange is that he and I don’t have any friends in common and I’m not even sure why he asked me.
He seems like an all right guy, but his offer caught me off guard, so I said yes to him. He smiled and said, “That’s great!” Since our conversation, he has been silent and has not spoken to me nor looked at me since that day. That was three weeks ago!
Now I’m wondering if he was really sincere or if he was simply trying to prank me. I really don’t know either way what might be going on with this guy. Do you think I should walk up to him one day at school and cancel our prom date?
— Got invited,
via email
Dear Got Invited: No! I believe walking up to him and canceling your date at this point would be premature, and potentially unwise.
What I suggest you do instead is spend a little safe, social time with him on a regular basis to see where he’s coming from and what his personality is truly like.
It could be he is just a very shy person and doesn’t know what to say to you prior to your spring event. On the other hand, if he is indeed trying to intentionally “ghost” you, you should be able to figure this out.
Seek him out at school and ask to eat lunch with him. Strike up a conversation and see how you feel about him. It’s only February now, so you have three months to determine whether or not you should attend the prom with him.
I trust you’ll know a lot more either way over the next month if you keep in close contact with him. If the two of you enjoy each other’s company, you can socialize together well in advance of your prom. And if your “connection” does not materialize for any reason, then at that point you can gracefully give him your regrets on attending the prom together.
Remember that good decisions are usually made from a position of informed deductive reasoning. In your situation here, as I see it, you’d benefit greatly by getting the opportunity to know a lot more about this young man over the next several weeks.