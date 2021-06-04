Dear Abby:

My wife and I separated three months ago. She has moved out into her own apartment. We are not legally separated or divorced. She removed her wedding ring three weeks after she left. I want to reconcile. Whether she does at this point, she’s not sure. She says she isn’t seeing anyone, nor is she interested in anyone. I want to keep wearing my wedding ring, but because she’s not wearing hers, I feel like an idiot wearing mine. What is the proper etiquette for us?

— Can’t Let Go

Dear Can’t Let Go: A wedding ring indicates that the person — female or male — is unavailable for a romantic involvement. When your wife removed her ring, the message she was sending out is that her marriage is over — whether you two are officially divorced or not. Now you need to do what is comfortable for yourself.

Because you want to reconcile, give her a deadline to make up her mind whether the separation is permanent, and suggest marriage counseling to settle your differences.

After that, if she still isn’t interested and wants a divorce, talk to a lawyer.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

