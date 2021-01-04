Dear Abby:

My father passed away a few months ago. My brother lives out of state, so emptying the house has been up to me. Shortly after the funeral, my adult son (the only grandchild) arrived and loaded his car with all the toilet paper, paper towels, light bulbs, cleaning products, etc. He did it without asking, so I promptly had the locks changed. When I asked him about it, he said, “Grandpa doesn’t need the stuff anymore.”

After months of packing (by myself), we are now down to the furniture, and my son wants everything. He feels he’s entitled to it. Rather than select one or two pieces, he is “gimme, gimme, gimme” and sees nothing wrong with this attitude. I didn’t raise him that way, but he is that way now. What should I do?

— Greedy Out West

Dear Greedy: Although at this point it’s a little late, what you should do is finally say NO. Unless your father stated specifically — in writing — that your son should get everything, what he did is considered stealing.

