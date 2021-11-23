From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

I am part of the baby boomer generation and we grew up at a good time in America. I don’t know that my grandchildren will ever know the good times that our nation once knew. It seems like everyone should slow down and turn the culture around. Is this a pipe dream?

— S.D.

Dear S.D.: Sometimes we fail to remember that life is a journey. We become so preoccupied with our immediate concerns that we don’t step back and see the whole picture.

For many people life is a constant struggle just to survive. Others have everything they could ever want yet remain unsatisfied and unfulfilled.

Some see their own life’s journey as a series of unrelated events — some good, some bad — strung together like beads on a string. Others feel trapped like a leaf in a rushing stream, tossed about by circumstances beyond control. Many people may never have stopped to think about the road they are traveling.

But God didn’t intend for our journey through life to be this way. Instead, He meant for it to be filled with joy and purpose, with even the most ordinary events being part of His plan. He also wants to guide us as we make decisions and to give us hope for the future. Most of all, He wants to make this journey with us.

Sometimes we get tired of the burdens of life. Sometimes life touches one person with a bouquet and another with a thorn bush. But the first may find a wasp in the flowers and the second may discover roses among the thorns. If you will believe in the Lord Jesus and follow Him, you will learn that He goes before you every step of the way. “A man’s heart plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps” (Proverbs 16:9).

