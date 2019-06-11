From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have a picture of Jesus in my home and each morning I pray to that picture. My neighbor tells me I am wrong to do this. How can praying to a picture of Jesus be wrong?
— W.W.
Dear W.W.: The Bible does not tell us what Jesus looked like. There have never been accurate paintings or drawings made of Him during His lifetime. Artists throughout the centuries have tried to imagine what He must have looked like, but the truth is, we don’t know.
God knew that if we had an accurate portrait of Jesus in human form, we would be tempted to worship the picture instead of Jesus Himself. But someday we will know what the risen Christ looks like, for someday we’ll enter into His very presence forever. For Christians, the Bible says, “we shall be like him; for we shall see him as he is” (1 John 3:2, KJV).
When we pray to the Lord Jesus Christ, may we have in our minds and hearts the sacrifice He made for us on the cross. May we hold in our hearts the gift of His wonderful grace and bow to Him with our eyes fixed upon the nail prints in His hands, giving Him praise and glory for overcoming death and the grave so that we can live with Him for eternity.
“For it is the God who commanded light to shine out of darkness, who has shone in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ” (2 Corinthians 4:6). When we look at Jesus, may we see the light of His glory and this comes through knowledge of Him that comes through reading and studying His word, for He is the Word of truth.