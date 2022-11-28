From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve heard my whole life that Jesus was going to return and make things right on Earth, but this has been said for thousands of years. Doesn’t it cause doubt when people see that it hasn’t happened?
– D.R.
Dear D.R.: Jesus has not yet returned because God is not finished with this world! Someday Christ will come again to conquer evil and establish His perfect rule over all creation — but until then, “This gospel of the kingdom will be preached in all the world as a witness to all the nations, and then the end will come” (Matthew 24:14).
God wants to give everyone an opportunity to know Christ through repentance and faith in Him. The Bible says, “The Lord is not slow in keeping his promise, as some understand slowness. Instead he is patient with you, not wanting anyone to perish, but everyone to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9, NIV). At the same time, we are urged to anticipate Christ’s return, because it is not the end of life for those who believe in Him. The last page of the last book of the Bible says, “Come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:20).
While only God knows when this will take place, we are told to be ready. Ready for what? For eternity. “Our salvation is nearer now than when we first believed. … Let us cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armor of light” (Romans 13:11–12). Now is the time to make sure that your hope and trust are in Him and that you are seeking to live for Him. We brush shoulders with darkened souls every day — so let us shine the light of God’s love into the lives of those who may open their hearts to the one true God who is preparing eternity in Heaven for those who love Him.
