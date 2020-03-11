Dear Dr. Wallace:
My boyfriend and his buddies are insane drivers. Sometimes they race on the freeway at speeds up to 95 miles an hour! I have informed my boyfriend that I refuse to ride with him when he and his friends drag race on our local roads. Secretly, I hope the police catch all of them when they are racing and write every last one of them very expensive speeding tickets. I think they all truly need a wake-up call before someone gets hurt.
Even though my boyfriend is out of control when he’s behind the wheel, he behaves himself the rest of the time, and is actually a very nice, polite and respectful young man. I’m truly puzzled at how much his personality seems to change once he is behind the wheel with his male buddies. Is this typical of all 17-year-old boys? Is there anything I can do to make him stop this crazy racing?
I truly fear for his life and the lives of innocent drivers and passengers of other cars on the roadway.
— Nervous Girlfriend, West Jordan, Utah
Dear Nervous Girlfriend: Have your boyfriend read the following description from a newspaper crash that took the lives of five teens several years ago. If this doesn’t make an impression on him, nothing will:
“Five teens were killed instantly when their car went out of control and plunged down a 75-foot embankment. A spokesman from the Highway Patrol said the victims were trying to catch up to two cars in front of them filled with their friends. Surviving teens in another car told the police that all three cars were weaving in and out of traffic at speeds up to 100 miles an hour on the freeway shortly before the crash.
After the crash, the lead car stopped. When officers arrived, one of the drivers shouted, “I guess we really screwed up!”
Most young people feel they are invincible and fail to grasp that reckless behavior can have very tragic consequences. Young people are just as mortal and just as subject to the laws of physics as the rest of us are.
And they die in large numbers because, sadly, some of them take very foolish risks behind the wheel of an automobile.