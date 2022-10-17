I’m 16 and have a favorite new teacher in one of my classes who is absolutely a dream! He’s probably about 30 years old, and he’s so funny and nice that it makes being in this class a joy. But I also have other classes with older teachers, and some of them are kind of strict and even a little mean.
Why are some teachers easier to get along with than others are? I really seem to notice the variance between my teachers this year much more than I ever did in the past.
— Like Friendlier Teachers, Via Email
Dear Like Friendlier Teachers: The job of any teacher is to educate students and assist them along their journey in developing better comprehension, understanding and knowledge about important subjects that will be quite valuable to them during their lifetime. The primary job of a teacher is therefore not to be a friend of each student, even though some friendly banter and friendships do often develop over time in some cases.
Each teacher has his or her own style, priorities and methods for helping students to learn the subject matter in a structured way. Don’t take the strictness of some of your teachers as a negative thing. In fact, this discipline and attention to detail likely will benefit you in the long run.
