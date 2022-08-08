From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean to be spiritually mature?
– F.G.
Dear F.G.: The greatest need in the world today is for spiritually mature Christians who are not only professing their faith in Christ, but who are living it in their daily lives. The moment a person receives Jesus as Savior and Lord, the new life He promises begins. After going in the wrong direction, one turns around and moves in the right direction. The ultimate goal is that the Christian may be conformed to the image of Christ. The Scripture says, “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus” (Ephesians 2:10).
Each new believer in Christ may immediately face complications, dilemmas, and problems never before encountered. A complete transformation has taken place inside, and adjusting to a new life is not always easy. But Christians do not make this adjustment alone. We are told in the Scriptures that God’s Spirit immediately takes up residence within us to help us.
Still, some people have received Christ, but have never matured. They may have gone to church but never grown in faith. They are still God’s children, but babes in Christ. They know very little of God’s Word, they have little desire to pray, and they bear few marks of a Christian in their daily lives.
Jesus is the only Person who ever revealed absolute spiritual maturity. He walked as a man should walk. He talked as a man should talk. His attitude and approach in life were mature in every sense of the world. He looked with holy eyes upon a sinful world but was not discouraged or depressed by it. He said to a despairing world, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10). Every Christian should desire to live this way.
