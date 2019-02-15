From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Which religion is in the most danger spiritually of missing out on God’s love and true happiness?
— S.D.
Dear S.D.: Religions do not reject God — people do. Religions are simply made up of people. God’s love is for individuals. Each person has been created by God and He has put a soul into every man, woman and child. Hundreds of philosophies and scores of religions have been invented to circumvent the Word of God. Many philosophers and psychologists are still trying to make it appear that there is some other way to happiness other than the path of Jesus. But it comes down to this one thing: What will each person decide about Jesus Christ? Receiving God’s salvation is purely an individual decision.
The one who is in the most danger spiritually is the one who doesn’t see any need for God. They may enjoy life; they may be successful and looked up to by others. They may be moral and honest, and even be outwardly religious (although only outwardly, because it hasn’t touched their hearts). Only God can break through the barrier of a heart that has no place for Him. That is why the most important thing you can do is to submit to God and pray that others will also. God is able to do what we cannot do.
“For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation” (Ephesians 2:14). God desires to have a relationship with each person; that He might reconcile us to Him through what He did for us on the cross. We no longer have to be a stranger, but part of the family of God. To those who fear (respect) God, His message of salvation has been sent. Receive it today.