Dear Dr. Wallace:
I usually eat and enjoy well-balanced meals, and I have a nutritious breakfast each morning. I count my calories out carefully with each breakfast so that I can eat enough good fuel to start my day, but still keep my calorie intake down. I’m a creature of habit; I eat a nice portion of fresh fruit every morning, and it fills me up just fine.
But when lunchtime rolls around, I’m more flexible with my diet. Sometimes I eat a healthy lunch at home, but other times a girlfriend will invite me out to eat at a fast-food restaurant. It is on these trips to our nation’s familiar cathedrals of grease and high-calorie foods that I’ve noticed that whenever I eat fast food or fried foods, I tend to get moody shortly afterward. It’s really strange! I literally have a dramatic mood swing, and I’m grumpy and grouchy with everyone and everything. Once I get home with a belly full of grease and fatty calories, I even argue with my parents and siblings.
I’ll admit that some of my friends claim that I can be a bit of a “drama queen,” but I’m telling you, these mood swings are real. Is food to be blamed for my foul moods or am I just imagining all of this?
— Low-Calorie Queen, via email
Dear Low-Calorie Queen: Over the years, I’ve spoken to many medical doctors and nutritionists, and most agree that giving your brain the optimal nutrients can be related to your entire mind and body function. Processed foods can, at times, knock an individual’s mind and body out of balance, or at least out of its normal routine.
Eating healthier may help reduce depression and moodiness for most people. Some medical studies even indicate that a diet high in carbohydrates may increase inflammation in various parts of the body. This would seem to support your claims of moodiness after consuming these types of foods.