From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My sister’s daughter has three beautiful children and a successful career. When she learned she was going to have another child she was distraught because she had been promoted to a coveted executive position. She had an abortion and sacrificed her unborn child for her career. My sister blames society for the pressure put on people to excel in the business world. Isn’t that misplaced blame?
— A.D.
Dear A.D.: When we sin, the Bible says that we alone are responsible for the decisions we make by ignoring God and going our own way. We cannot blame the world, the culture, or another person. However, Satan is the ruler of darkness and is behind the scenes, probing our weaknesses and tempting us to sin. He doesn’t cause us to sin, but he does everything he can to deceive us so that we feel justified! Only through salvation in Christ can we win victory over sin.
A missionary to India passed the banks of the Ganges River and noticed a mother sitting by the riverbank. When she approached the crying mother she asked what was wrong. The young mother had killed her child as a sacrifice to the gods and said, “I don’t know about the god in your country, but the god in mine demands sacrifice.”
The widespread acceptance of abortion is not much different; it is a symbol of something deep within the human heart; the tendency to decide moral issues only on the basis of convenience — what brings pleasure to a person. This is a form of idol worship — worship of self. We must pray for those whose hearts and minds are hardened by sin (Ephesians 4:18), and tell them about Jesus. He is the One who sacrificed His life for ours — He does not ask for our sacrifice — He demands our obedience (1 Samuel 15:22). He alone is the Life-Giver and His Word tells us to choose life!