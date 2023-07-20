From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Societal standards are a sham. Educators at schools, churches, and homes shun the idea of teaching young people personal responsibility. Even more upsetting are parents who become irresponsible themselves, obsessing about retirement while chasing after the fountain of youth. Why is the human race so shallow and discontent?
– Y.O.
Dear Y.O.: Much of society lacks understanding of what young people really want — to see those in authority living with integrity, honesty, truthfulness, and even faith. What they hate most of all is hypocrisy and phoniness. The standard has been dangerously lowered. Our nation grew strong in an era when moral standards were emphasized; it grows weaker when we condone that which we once condemned.
Children see their 30-year-old parents as old, their grandparents as ancient. Grandparents see their children and grandchildren as forever young. A 10-year-old can’t wait to be a teenager. Teens want to be old enough to get married. Couples are anxious to marry their children off so they can become grandparents. When they arrive at that stage, they begin to complain about being too old.
Society’s made up of obsessive contradictions: The young want to be rewarded with big jobs without obtaining experience, the middle-aged brag about exercising but can’t wait to retire to rest, and the old want to drink from the fountain of youth. The truth is that instant success robs young people of the journey; but it’s along the journey that we get knowledge, collect memories, and have a sense of achievement, making life a rewarding experience.
The journey God has set before us isn’t a “freeway.” We are constantly encountering forks and junctions and crossroads. Life is filled with decisions, and the greatest decision — at any age — is to realize the need for God. Committing life’s journey to Him will bring His wisdom and His guidance and direction to live contented and fulfilled lives.