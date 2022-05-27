From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Society is steeped in sensuality. Years ago, the answer was that young people needed more education in the area of sexual relations, but it seems to me that this is what has caused the moral fibers to deteriorate. As a youth pastor, I wonder what I can do to encourage young people to seek Christ more.
– S.P.
Dear S.P.: Society feeds on sensual entertainment. It’s no wonder that teens in America have some big problems facing them. They are faced with perhaps the greatest problems in modern history, living with the constant threat of cultural wars, terrorism, nuclear war and worse — war that rages within the human heart. It seems that the devil has the world in a great big bowl and he’s stirring it up with a big stick!
Teens search for identity. They want to belong to something. They are desperately searching for purpose and meaning. Today, young people want to get behind a cause. They want to do something fulfilling; something that says their lives make a difference.
With kids of all ages maturing faster physically than they are mentally and emotionally, they are confused. When they finish college, many flounder, overwhelmed with choices and confined by their fears. Naturally, they turn to gadgets and amusements. Nearly every kind of entertainment emphasizes sex. And everything is complicated by having too much leisure time.
Those who work with youth have a platform to present the things of Christ to young lives. A return to Biblical conversion, faith, and conviction have a great impact. Young people thirst for something to believe in. Never relegate the study of God’s Word and obedience to it to the bottom of the list, because obedience to God transforms wandering hearts and minds. He promises His Word will not return void (Isaiah 55:11).